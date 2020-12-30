Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Bangkok has been designated a zone 2 area, meaning that more than 10 new cases have been confirmed there, and the the number is likely to increase.Banglamung district in Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, has closed nonessential shops, while restaurants are allowed to serve only takeaway. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,690 cases, including 61 deaths.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:53 IST
Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand has seen two major clusters developing since mid-December.

One has mainly infected hundreds of migrant workers from Myanmar at a seafood market near Bangkok, while in recent days a cluster has grown connected to a gambling den in an eastern province. Bangkok has been designated a zone 2 area, meaning that more than 10 new cases have been confirmed there, and the the number is likely to increase.

Banglamung district in Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, has closed nonessential shops, while restaurants are allowed to serve only takeaway. The province also has shut schools and ordered 24-hour convenience stores to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Earlier this week, officials in Bangkok announced new restrictions, including the closure of some entertainment facilities during the New Year's holiday. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,690 cases, including 61 deaths.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of each victim of Ukraine plane crash - IRNA

Irans cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.The cabinet approved the provision of 150,000 or the...

Chinese drugmaker: Vaccine 79.3% effective in final tests

A Chinese drugmaker said Wednesday its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3 per cent effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pled...

Lebanon can stretch reserves for six more months of subsidies, PM says

Lebanon can ration 2 billion in reserves left for subsidies to last six more months, the caretaker prime minister said on Tuesday, as the countrys financial meltdown raises fears of rising hunger. Lebanons worst crisis since its 1975-1990 c...

LS speaker calls for high-level probe into death of Karnataka Legislative Council Dy chairman

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for a high-level probe by an independent agency into the death of Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda. Gowda, 64, was found dead on rail tracks in Chikkamagaluru dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020