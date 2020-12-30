Left Menu
Traces of a new strain of coronavirus were found in two people who recently returned from the United Kingdom, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Wednesday. As many as 2,112 people have tested negative, Prasad said. Prasad said during the upcoming Magh Mela in Allahabad and Sant Samagam in Vrindavan, people will have to bring a negative coronavirus certificate .

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:52 IST
Two cases of new coronavirus strain detected in UP
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Traces of a new strain of coronavirus were found in two people who recently returned from the United Kingdom, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Wednesday. The two cases were found in Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar and samples of their contacts are also being taken, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said. Tests of those returning from the United Kingdom after December 9 are continuing and till now around 2,500 samples have been sent to the labs, he said, adding that so far 10 people who returned from the UK have tested positive.

Their gene sequencing is being done to ascertain the kind of virus, he said. As many as 2,112 people have tested negative, Prasad said. Prasad said during the upcoming Magh Mela in Allahabad and Sant Samagam in Vrindavan, people will have to bring a negative coronavirus certificate .

