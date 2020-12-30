BRIEF-Serum Institute Of India, Bharat Biotech Do Not Get Emergency Use Nod For Vaccines Today- CNBC-TV 18 Tweet

... ...
The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as disturbed area, according to a government notification. T...
British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliame...
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has permitted Odisha to borrow an additional Rs 1,429 crore after the state successfully undertook ease of doing business reforms. Odisha has now joined six other states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka...
Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said social gatherings on New Years Eve in the district have been limited to a maximum of 50 people to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, according to the Disaster Man...