AstraZeneca says working to get its vaccine approved in Brazil as fast as possible

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:45 IST
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it is working efficiently and transparently to bring its vaccine to Brazil as fast as possible, adding that it remains committed to seeking full regulatory approval in Brazil after authorization in the UK.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said it would keep up the ongoing submission of its late-stage trial results, but made no mention of seeking emergency use approval — a process that Pfizer has described as cumbersome in Brazil.

