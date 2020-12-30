7 UK returnees test positive for new COVID-19 strain in Karnataka
Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:08 IST
Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday. "Out of the UK returnees, seven people in Karnataka have contracted this new variant. 3 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and 4 in Shivamogga are infected. Everyone must follow the government guidelines to contain new variant, institutional quarantine must be strictly adhered with," Sudhakar said while speaking at the Homeopathy day function at RGUHS in Bengaluru.
There is a need to develop medicine for COVID-19 in Homeopathy as well, he added. According to a statement from the Karnataka health department, emphasising the importance of research in medical science, the Minister said that there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer.
"Arsenicum album is said to be effective to control COVID-19, but there is a need to develop proper medicine for Corona in Homeopathy, he said. Asserting that homeopathy practice should be emcouraged, he said: "It was widely used when typhoid was detected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has given more importance to Ayush. Our government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be deputing one Ayush doctor at each PHCs across the state." (ANI)
ALSO READ
Farmers who are surrounding Delhi have been misguided: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Hybrid Renewable Energy Park in Kutch district of Gujarat.
Cooperation between India and Bangladesh has been good notwithstanding coronavirus pandemic:PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations via video conference: AMU.
Bangladesh happy with outcome of talks between Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi: FM Momen