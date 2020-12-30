Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acadia to sell celebrity rehab center operator Priory for $1.47 bln

Shares of Acadia rose 2.5% to $49.8 as the company said it expects proceeds of about $1.35 billion from the sale, with the amount set to be used for paying down debt. Acadia, which has a U.S. health regulator approved therapy to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease, said it expects the deal to close in January.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:09 IST
Acadia to sell celebrity rehab center operator Priory for $1.47 bln

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK unit the Priory Group, a care homes operator known for its celebrity clientele, to private equity firm Waterland for about 1.08 billion pounds ($1.47 billion).

The deal comes more than a year after the behavioral healthcare services provider said it was looking to sell the business, which it had acquired in January 2016 for nearly $850 million. Priory has more than 450 facilities throughout Britain and specializes in the treatment of mental health problems, including eating disorders and alcohol and drug addictions.

Celebrities such as model Katie Price and singer Eric Clapton have sought treatment for addiction at Priory's flagship hospital in southwest London. Shares of Acadia rose 2.5% to $49.8 as the company said it expects proceeds of about $1.35 billion from the sale, with the amount set to be used for paying down debt.

Acadia, which has a U.S. health regulator approved therapy to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease, said it expects the deal to close in January. Waterland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliame...

Rajasthan records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 770 fresh cases in a day

Six more COVID-19 fatalities in a day took the death toll in Rajasthan to 2,689, while 770 fresh cases during the same period pushed the infection tally in the state to cases 3,07,554, according to a health department bulletin. As many as 2...

MHA declares Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for another 6 months

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as disturbed area, according to a government notification. T...

FinMin allows Odisha to borrow Rs 1,429 cr more post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said it has permitted Odisha to borrow an additional Rs 1,429 crore after the state successfully undertook ease of doing business reforms. Odisha has now joined six other states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020