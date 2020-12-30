Left Menu
Italy reports 575 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 16,202 new cases

Italy reported 575 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,202 from 11,212. It has also reported 2.084 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 23,566 on Wednesday, down by 96 from the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 575 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,202 from 11,212. There were 169,045 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up from a previous 128,740.

Italy has seen an official total of 73,604 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. It has also reported 2.084 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 23,566 on Wednesday, down by 96 from the day before. There were 175 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 256 on Tuesday. The current number of intensive care patients decreased by 21 to 2,528, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

