Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa met with AstraZeneca Plc representatives in the morning and released a statement saying the company's local partners, federally-funded biomedical institute Fiocruz, will file for emergency use authorization. Britain became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:10 IST
Brazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil will soon weigh emergency use approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after Britain led the way on Wednesday, as Latin America's largest country rushes to catch up with immunization programs underway around the region. Brazil's health regulator Anvisa met with AstraZeneca Plc representatives in the morning and released a statement saying the company's local partners, federally-funded biomedical institute Fiocruz, will file for emergency use authorization.

Britain became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The U.K. approval offers hope to Brazil, which has made the cheap and sturdy British vaccine the cornerstone of its widely criticized vaccine plan. President Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not take any COVID-19 vaccine, is under pressure to speed up Brazil's rollout, as regional peers Mexico, Chile and Argentina have already begun immunizations.

Rio de Janeiro-based Fiocruz, which has agreed to import and bottle some 100 million doses for the government by June and eventually produce the vaccine locally, had previously said it would seek full regulatory approval for the shot on Jan. 15. On that basis, Health Ministry officials had said nationwide vaccinations would begin Jan. 20 in a best-case scenario.

Anvisa's press representatives declined to say when Fiocruz would file its request for emergency use. Once submitted, Anvisa said it will take up to 10 days to review the application, adding that the ongoing submission of late-stage trial results would help to accelerate the process.

AstraZeneca and Fiocruz did not immediately answer questions on plans and timing for seeking regulatory approval. Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca said it was working to offer its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazilians as soon as possible, but made no mention of seeking emergency use approval, which Pfizer Inc has described as cumbersome in Brazil.

The U.K. approval may add to pressure on Brazilian health regulator Anvisa to expedite its own approval processes. Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While some vaccines, such as Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, must be supercooled to -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), the AstraZeneca vaccine only needs normal refrigeration, making it a more robust candidate for developing countries such as Brazil.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frailty associated with higher mortality for women awaiting liver transplants

Women awaiting liver transplants in the United States are known to be about one-third more likely than men to become too ill to undergo surgery or die before receiving a liver. A recent study headed by UC San Francisco and Columbia Universi...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Ukd HC asks govt to explain its failure in rebuilding Shankaracharya tomb

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain its failure till now in rebuilding Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi tomb washed away in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. A bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers

Belgium has tightened its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by requiring all people who have travelled abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europes highest death rates per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020