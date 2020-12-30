Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK widens English lockdowns as COVID variant surges

The British government said on Wednesday it would put huge swathes of England into the strictest COVID-19 restrictions to counter a highly infectious variant of the virus which is spreading across the country. Case numbers have risen sharply in Britain in the last two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to cancel an easing of the rules over Christmas after a new strain that is up to 70% more transmissible than the original was discovered.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:29 IST
UK widens English lockdowns as COVID variant surges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government said on Wednesday it would put huge swathes of England into the strictest COVID-19 restrictions to counter a highly infectious variant of the virus which is spreading across the country.

Case numbers have risen sharply in Britain in the last two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to cancel an easing of the rules over Christmas after a new strain that is up to 70% more transmissible than the original was discovered. The government, which reported another 981 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, said three quarters of England's population would be in the top tier of restrictions from 0001 on Thursday, covering 44.1 million people.

In those areas hospitality venues and non-essential shops are closed and households cannot mix. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said secondary schools would delay and stagger their reopening after Christmas to enable testing to be implemented, while some primary schools in the worst hit areas will not open to all pupils.

"The NHS (health service) is under very significant pressure," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers. "Unfortunately this new variant is now spreading across most of England and cases are doubling fast. It is therefore necessary to apply Tier 4 to a wider area."

London and surrounding areas were put into the newly created Tier 4 on Dec. 19. The Midlands, the north east, parts of the north west and parts of the south west will join them on Thursday. Britain has suffered one of the highest death tolls in Europe and the deepest economic contraction from the pandemic.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frailty associated with higher mortality for women awaiting liver transplants

Women awaiting liver transplants in the United States are known to be about one-third more likely than men to become too ill to undergo surgery or die before receiving a liver. A recent study headed by UC San Francisco and Columbia Universi...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Ukd HC asks govt to explain its failure in rebuilding Shankaracharya tomb

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain its failure till now in rebuilding Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi tomb washed away in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. A bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers

Belgium has tightened its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by requiring all people who have travelled abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europes highest death rates per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020