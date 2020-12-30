Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

Hancock said Wednesdays authorization of a second vaccine for use in the UK was good news, but sharply rising cases and the hospitalizations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading. It brings forward the day on which we can lift the restrictions, he told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:33 IST
UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

The British government on Wednesday extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to three-quarters of England's population, saying a fast-spreading new variant of the virus has reached most of the country. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government's top infection-warning level, Tier 4, would be expanded beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England.

Under Tier 4, people are advised to stay home, mixing of households is prohibited, nonessential shops are shut and restaurants and bars can only offer takeout. Hancock said Wednesday's authorization of a second vaccine for use in the UK was good news, but ''sharply rising cases and the hospitalizations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.'' ''It brings forward the day on which we can lift the restrictions,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons. ''But …we must act to suppress the virus now, especially as the new variant makes the time between now and then even more difficult.” Hospitals in the worst-hit areas of London and southern England are becoming increasingly overstretched, with ambulances unable to unload patients at some hospitals where all the beds are occupied. There are more people in hospitals with COVID-19 now than at the first peak of the outbreak in April.

Britain has recorded more than 71,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Italy. The country reported a record number of new confirmed cases on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frailty associated with higher mortality for women awaiting liver transplants

Women awaiting liver transplants in the United States are known to be about one-third more likely than men to become too ill to undergo surgery or die before receiving a liver. A recent study headed by UC San Francisco and Columbia Universi...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Ukd HC asks govt to explain its failure in rebuilding Shankaracharya tomb

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain its failure till now in rebuilding Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi tomb washed away in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. A bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and ...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers

Belgium has tightened its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by requiring all people who have travelled abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europes highest death rates per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020