BRIEF-EMA Says Its Assessment Of Covid-19 Vaccine Being Developed By Astrazeneca And Oxford University Has Been Progressing Over Past Weeks

EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY: * EMA SAYS ITS ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY ASTRAZENECA AND OXFORD UNIVERSITY HAS BEEN PROGRESSING OVER PAST WEEKS

* EMA- ADDITIONAL SCIENTIFIC INFORMATION RELATED TO QUALITY, SAFETY, EFFICACY OF VACCINE DEEMED NECESSARY TO SUPPORT CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION * EMA - FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS FOR ASTRAZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE IS ALSO EXPECTED FROM JANUARY

* EMA- ADDITIONAL SCIENTIFIC INFORMATION HAS BEEN REQUESTED FROM ASTRAZENECA * EMA - INTERIM DATA FROM A LARGE TRIAL ONGOING IN THE USA ARE EXPECTED IN Q1 2021. Source text for Eikon: (https://bit.ly/38RaZoQ)