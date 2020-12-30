Emergency use approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April: Slaoui

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday.

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said recruitment for the British drugmaker's late-stage U.S. trial is almost complete with over 29,000 participants already enrolled.

"We project, if everything goes well with readout and emergency use authorization may be granted somewhere in April," Slaoui said.