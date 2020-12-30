Left Menu
Single case of Shigella bacterial infection detected in Kerala's Ernakulam

A new case of Shigella bacterial infection has been detected in the test conducted at a private lab in Kerala's Ernakulam on Wednesday according to the official.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:46 IST
S Suhas, Collector, Ernakulam (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, S Suhas, Collector, Ernakulam said, "A case of Shigella bacterial infection has been detected in the test conducted at a private lab in Ernakulam. It will be verified with a test in a government lab."

"The condition of the patient is stable", he added. On December 21, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that the Shigella bacterial reported in some areas of Kozhikode corporation is under control now.

"Shigella bacterial infection which spreads through contaminated water had been reported in rural parts of Kozhikode last year as well. This year, the infection has been reported in the corporation limit, Mayanad, and Kottamparamba areas. The health department has conducted an awareness campaign and set up medical camps. Wells in the area were chlorinated," she said. Shailaja also said that Shigella bacteria are present in densely populated areas and advised people to drink boiled water.

Shigella bacteria triggers shigellosis infection which is usually mild with patients experiencing diarrohea and fever which subsides in some time but can cause serious trouble to patients suffering from co-morbid conditions. Bacteria enters the body, either through contaminated water or through stale food and attacks the epithelial lining of the colon triggering inflammation of the cells. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

