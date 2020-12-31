Ireland extends travel ban for UK, South Africa to Jan. 6

Ireland extends travel ban for UK, South Africa to Jan. 6Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:40 IST
Ireland on Wednesday extended a ban on travel to the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa until Jan. 6 due to the presence of a new more infectious variant of COVID-19, the government said in a statement.
Irish officials last week confirmed that the variant was also present in Ireland but that it was unclear how widespread it was.
