Last-minute fishing hitch delays announcement of Brexit deal - Irish foreign minister
A last minute hitch related to fishing has delayed the agreement of a British-European Union trade deal, but an announcement is expected later on Thursday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday. That hasn't happened.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:55 IST
A last-minute hitch related to fishing has delayed the agreement of a British-European Union trade deal, but an announcement is expected later on Thursday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "had been due to hold a news conference around now. That hasn't happened. So there is some sort of last-minute hitch" related to "small text" of a fisheries agreement, Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio.
"I had hoped to be talking to you this morning in parallel with big announcements happening in both London and Brussels, but we still expect those later on today."
