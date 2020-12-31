Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1

However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday the new strain of the coronavirus, which was found in the UK, has so far been detected in eight samples at the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 09:46 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

It stated that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday the new strain of the coronavirus, which was found in the UK, has so far been detected in eight samples at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi. Official sources said among the eight people was the woman who left Delhi and travelled to Andhra Pradesh last week by train. The remaining seven are in quarantine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 677 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally in the city to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,523, authorities said..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin, his second appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the key battleground state. Trumps newest appeal is over the l...

A divided United Kingdom exits EU's orbit, enters Brexit unknown

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its people for generations to come. B...

The Central farm laws are anti-farmer and pro- corporate: Vijayan in Assembly.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

The Central farm laws are anti-farmer and pro- corporate Vijayan in Assembly.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI...

Soccer-Racist abuse will not stop me, says Kilmarnock's Dyer

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer said he will not allow racist abuse to deter him from doing his job after the 55-year-old Englishman was targeted this week. Kilmarnock said they had contacted police after receiving a letter on Monday containing r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020