Telangana adds 415 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 43 and 39 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 30.The cumulative recoveries stood at 2,78,839, while 5,974 were under treatment.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:15 IST
Telangana recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,86,354, while the death toll rose to 1,541 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 43 and 39 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 30.

The cumulative recoveries stood at 2,78,839, while 5,974 were under treatment. The bulletin said 43,413 samples were tested on December 30.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 68,82,694. The samples tested per million population was 1,84,919, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 97.37 per cent, while it was 96 per cent in the country, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

