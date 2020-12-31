AP coronavirus aggregate reaches 8.82 lakh, adds 338 fresh cases

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally rose to 8.82 lakh as 338 cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The latest bulletin said 328 patients had recovered and four more succumbed in a day.The number of active cases in the state now reduced to 3,262 after a total of 8,71,916 recoveries and 7,108 deaths.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:38 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The number of active cases in the state now reduced to 3,262 after a total of 8,71,916 recoveries and 7,108 deaths. Chittoor district reported 65, Krishna 44, East Godavari 42, Guntur 38 and Visakhapatnam 34 fresh cases in a day.

The remaining eight districts added less than 25 cases each. Guntur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts add one more death each to their tally, the bulletin said.

So far, 1.18 crore sample tests were completed in the state that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.46 per cent..

