971 people test positive for infection, 12 die in UP: Official

The number of active cases stood at 14,260 in the state with 6,337 recuperating in home isolation and 1,275 getting treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.A total of 5,63,278 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals till now, he said, putting the recovery rate at 96.13 per cent.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:14 IST
971 people test positive for infection, 12 die in UP: Official

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 971 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the contamination tally to 5,85,902 even as 12 people died of Covid-19 raising the death toll due to the disease to 8,364. The number of active cases stood at 14,260 in the state with 6,337 recuperating in home isolation and 1,275 getting treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

A total of 5,63,278 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals till now, he said, putting the recovery rate at 96.13 per cent. The fatality rate due to the contagion in the state is 1.43 per cent at present, he said.

On Wednesday, over 1.49 lakh samples were tested taking the total tests done so far to over 2.39 crores. Prasad said all preparations like training and enlisting staff, cold chain creation for vaccine storage and security measures for administering vaccines, once they come, are being made in the state.

He said in vaccination, the top priority will be given to health workers who are directly in contact with the patients. Frontline workers, those above 50 years of age and those under 50 having serious ailments will be taken up subsequently, he added.

Stressing on the need for maintaining all necessary precautions, Prasad said there is no need to panic because of the new strain of the virus as similar precautions were required to tackle it. Earlier in a meeting with senior officials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the state administration to take all necessary precautions against the spread of the new strain of the virus. He also asked officials to continue contact-tracing and surveillance work besides testing samples and carrying on awareness programmes.

