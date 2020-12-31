Maha: Nagpur records 393 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more casualties

Left Menu
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:17 IST
As many as 393 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, raising the count of infections to 1,23,767, a district official said. Apart from this, the district also recorded eight casualties that took the toll to 3,930, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the region reached 1,16,055, after 335 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, he said. The district is now left with 3,782 active cases, the official said.

At least 4,966 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 9,30,182, he added..

