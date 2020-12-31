Chhattisgarh records 1,035 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Chhattiagarh on Thursday recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. The state's caseload thus rose to 2,79,575 and the death toll to 3,371, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,64,769 after 133 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,232 patients completed home isolation during the day. The state now has 11,435 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 141 new cases, taking its total count to 52,670, including 722 deaths. Bilaspur reported 123 new cases, Rajnandgaon 117, Durg 110 and Janjgir-Champa 75, among other districts.

''Of the 21 fatalities recorded on Thursday, five took place on Thursday, 11 on Wednesday and five deaths had taken place earlier,'' the official said. With 28,690 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 35,14,708.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,575, New cases 1,035, Death toll 3,371, Recovered 2,64,769, Active cases 11,435, new tests 28,690, total tests 35,14,708..