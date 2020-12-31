Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh records 1,035 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Bilaspur reported 123 new cases, Rajnandgaon 117, Durg 110 and Janjgir-Champa 75, among other districts.Of the 21 fatalities recorded on Thursday, five took place on Thursday, 11 on Wednesday and five deaths had taken place earlier, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:34 IST
Chhattisgarh records 1,035 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Chhattiagarh on Thursday recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. The state's caseload thus rose to 2,79,575 and the death toll to 3,371, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,64,769 after 133 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,232 patients completed home isolation during the day. The state now has 11,435 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 141 new cases, taking its total count to 52,670, including 722 deaths. Bilaspur reported 123 new cases, Rajnandgaon 117, Durg 110 and Janjgir-Champa 75, among other districts.

''Of the 21 fatalities recorded on Thursday, five took place on Thursday, 11 on Wednesday and five deaths had taken place earlier,'' the official said. With 28,690 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 35,14,708.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,575, New cases 1,035, Death toll 3,371, Recovered 2,64,769, Active cases 11,435, new tests 28,690, total tests 35,14,708..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their stro...

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020