Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM appeals for self-discipline to vanquish virus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed people to exercise self- discipline to keep coronavirus at bay in the new year. There is also the issue of the vaccine and how it will reach all, he said.Till we get freedom from coronavirus, we have to exercise self-discipline.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:59 IST
Maha CM appeals for self-discipline to vanquish virus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed people to exercise self- discipline to keep coronavirus at bay in the new year. In his message on New Year's eve, Thackeray asked people to resolve to end the pandemic.

''We have learnt a new lifestyle which includes wearing face mask, sanitizing hands and maintaining physical distance. We are also doing work from home and getting education online,'' the chief minister said.

''It is difficult to predict how the coming year will be. We have to take seriously the new mutation of coronavirus. There is also the issue of the vaccine and how it will reach all,'' he said.

''Till we get freedom from coronavirus, we have to exercise self-discipline. We have to be responsible citizens in the new year,'' he said. Thackeray also greeted doctors, nurses, government and civic staff and volunteers who are in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their stro...

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020