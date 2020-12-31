Maha CM appeals for self-discipline to vanquish virus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed people to exercise self- discipline to keep coronavirus at bay in the new year. In his message on New Year's eve, Thackeray asked people to resolve to end the pandemic.

''We have learnt a new lifestyle which includes wearing face mask, sanitizing hands and maintaining physical distance. We are also doing work from home and getting education online,'' the chief minister said.

''It is difficult to predict how the coming year will be. We have to take seriously the new mutation of coronavirus. There is also the issue of the vaccine and how it will reach all,'' he said.

''Till we get freedom from coronavirus, we have to exercise self-discipline. We have to be responsible citizens in the new year,'' he said. Thackeray also greeted doctors, nurses, government and civic staff and volunteers who are in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.