Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-01-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 02:28 IST
U.S. CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,976.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 30 versus its previous report a day earlier. (http://bit.ly/33mTSJz) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes out wild pandemic year with Dow, S&P at records

U.S. stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and SP 500 at records, as the three major U.S. equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the COVID-19 virus as investors looked to a post-pandemic...

Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message on Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administrations work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presid...

U.S. CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,...

Reuters Health News Summary

British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday. The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020