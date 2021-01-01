Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES45 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports six COVID-19 deaths, 286 new cases Chandigarh Haryana reported six fatalities linked to the coronavirus on Friday, briging the death toll to 2,911 even as 286 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,62,611, according to a health department bulletin.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL59 JK-LD SHELLING Soldier killed in Pak firing, shelling in J-K's Rajouri district Jammu: An army man was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. .

DES37 PB-AMARINDER-BJP Punjab: Protesters unload dung-laden trolley outside BJP leader's house Chandigarh: A group of people unloaded a dung-laden trolley in front of a Punjab BJP leader’s house in Hoshirpur on Friday, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to warn those protesting over the new farm laws not to take law in their hands. . DES28 NCR-FARMERS-NOIDA Agitating farmers greet 2021 with bonfires, folk songs & 'kheer' Noida (UP): Farmers camping at Delhi-Noida border in protest against the three central farm laws on Friday greeted the new year with bonfires, folk songs, 'kheer' and health check-up for themselves. .

DES27 PB-HR-VACCINE-DRY RUN COVID vaccine: Punjab, Haryana to hold dry run on Saturday Chandigarh: On the Centre's directive, Punjab and Haryana will conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday.

DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 4 deaths, 609 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Four more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 609 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 3,08,852, according to an official report. . DES34 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 361 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,515 on Friday with six more fatalities, while 361 new cases pushed the infection tally to 91,281, a health bulletin issued here said..

