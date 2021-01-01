New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL59 JK-LD SHELLING Soldier killed in Pak firing, shelling in J-K's Rajouri district Jammu: An army man was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. .
DES37 PB-AMARINDER-BJP Punjab: Protesters unload dung-laden trolley outside BJP leader's house Chandigarh: A group of people unloaded a dung-laden trolley in front of a Punjab BJP leader’s house in Hoshirpur on Friday, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to warn those protesting over the new farm laws not to take law in their hands. . DES28 NCR-FARMERS-NOIDA Agitating farmers greet 2021 with bonfires, folk songs & 'kheer' Noida (UP): Farmers camping at Delhi-Noida border in protest against the three central farm laws on Friday greeted the new year with bonfires, folk songs, 'kheer' and health check-up for themselves. .
DES27 PB-HR-VACCINE-DRY RUN COVID vaccine: Punjab, Haryana to hold dry run on Saturday Chandigarh: On the Centre’s directive, Punjab and Haryana will conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday. . DES45 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports six COVID-19 deaths, 286 new cases Chandigarh: Haryana reported six fatalities linked to the coronavirus on Friday, briging the death toll to 2,911 even as 286 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,62,611, according to a health department bulletin. .
DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 4 deaths, 609 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Four more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 609 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 3,08,852, according to an official report. . DES34 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 361 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand Dehradun: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,515 on Friday with six more fatalities, while 361 new cases pushed the infection tally to 91,281, a health bulletin issued here said..
