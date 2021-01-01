Left Menu
734 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, three deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat recorded 734 new coronavirus cases and only three deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday evening. The state's caseload thus went up to 2,45,772 while the death toll stands at 4,309, it said.

The day before, the state had recorded 780 new cases and four deaths. On Friday, 907 COVID-19 patients recovered and were given discharge from hospitals.

With 53,520 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 97,06,300. Two patients died in Ahmedabad city while one death was reported from Rajkot city during the day.

The recovery tally went up to 2,31,800 with 907 patients getting discharged during the day, said the release. Of 9,663 active cases in Gujarat, 64 are on ventilator while 9,599 are stable.

Ahmedabad district recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, during the day. It was followed by 124 in Vadodara, 122 in Surat, 87 in Rajkot, 22 in Kutch, 21 in Gandhinagar and 20 in Bharuch.

Thanks to extensive efforts, Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 94.32 per cent, the release said. The Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu did not report a single new coronavirus case on Friday.

Of the total 3,349 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territorysince the outbreak, two died, 3,334 recovered and 13 cases are still active, said a release from the UT administration. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,45,772, new cases 734, death toll 4,309, discharged 2,31,800, active cases 9,663, and people tested so far 97,06,300.

