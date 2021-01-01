COVID-19 in Delhi: 585 fresh cases, 21 deaths; positivity rate 0.73 pc

Delhi recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.25 lakh and death toll rose to 10,557, they said, adding over 80,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count was below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded. These 585 cases came out the 80,565 tests conducted the previous day, including 46,228 RT-PCR tests and 34,337 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16. The active cases tally on Friday dropped to 5,358 from 5,511 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,25,954. According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total number of 17,943 beds in COVID hospitals, 15,871 are vacant. It said that 124 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday was over 4.6 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 87 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,10,039 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 3,874 on Friday from 4,450 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 2,616 on Friday from 2,976 the previous day..