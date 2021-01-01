COVID-19: Former Goa CM Pratapsingh Rane, wife test positive

Goa Congress MLA and former chiefminister Pratapsingh Rane and his wife Vijayadevi Rane testedpositive for coronavirus infection on Friday, their son andstate health minister Vishwajit Rane said

In a tweet, Rane said, ''I would like to inform thepeople of Goa that my father Shri Pratapsingh Rane (Former CMof Goa and MLA Poriem constituency) and my mother Smt

Vijayadevi Rane have both tested positive for COVID-19. Theyare under the supervision of our team of doctors headed by DrBandekar at GMC.'' PTI RPSBNM BNM