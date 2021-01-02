Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes 195,000 -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 03:42 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes 195,000 -ministry

Brazil reported 24,605 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 462 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 7,700,578 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 195,411, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca expects to supply 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week in UK -The Times

About two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the United Kingdom, The Times reported.AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses ...

NHL-League planning two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe - report

The National Hockey League NHL is planning to have two regular season outdoor games without fans at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 followed...

Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a defense policy bill against his objections just weeks before he leaves office...

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes 195,000 -ministry

Brazil reported 24,605 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 462 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.The South American country has now registered 7,700,578 cases since the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021