Mexico reports 11,091 new coronavirus cases, 700 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-01-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 07:48 IST
Mexico reports 11,091 new coronavirus cases, 700 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 11,091 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 700 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing its total to 1,437,185 infections and 126,507 deaths. The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both decided to deepen their strategic relationship in the fight against the pandemic. He gave no further details.

