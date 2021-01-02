Arunachal Pradesh reports no fresh COVID-19 case

Left Menu
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday. The state's coronavirus tally remained at 16,719, he said.

Two more people were cured of the infection on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,566, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.08 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 97 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far he said, adding that the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 36, followed by Tawang (24) and East Siang (11).

The state has so far tested 3,78,364 samples for COVID-19, including 213 on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.92 per cent, Dr Jampa added..

