Maha: COVID-19 vaccine dry run held in three Nagpur centres

A coronavirus vaccination dry run with 25 beneficiaries was conducted in three centres in Nagpur city on Saturday, a civic official said. A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was conducted in four districts of Maharashtra during the day.It was held in identified health centres in Nagpur, Jalna, Pune and Nandurbar districts..

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:55 IST
Maha: COVID-19 vaccine dry run held in three Nagpur centres
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A coronavirus vaccination dry run with 25 ''beneficiaries'' was conducted in three centres in Nagpur city on Saturday, a civic official said. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Radhakrishnan B who spoke to the staff as well as those who were being given dummy vaccinations, he said.

''The exercise was done in a proper manner and we will be sending a report on it soon,'' commissioner Radhakrishnan told PTI. A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was conducted in four districts of Maharashtra during the day.

It was held in identified health centres in Nagpur, Jalna, Pune and Nandurbar districts..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

