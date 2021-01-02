Tripura conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run on 25 volunteers

Left Menu
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:51 IST
The Tripura government on Saturday conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination at three locations in the state, a senior health official said. A total of 25 ASHA and Anganwadi workers were administered dummy vaccines at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Agartala and two PHCs in Borakha and Gandhigram in West Tripura district, Dr Siddhartha Jaiswal, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tripura said.

Teams of six members each administered the dummy vaccine to the volunteers at the three medical establishments, he said, adding a total of 180 people from Education, Social Welfare and Home departments have been trained for the purpose. Details of the drive will be uploaded on the CoWIN application, he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,276 as eight more people tested positive for the infection, another health official said. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 382 as no more patient succumbed to the infection, he said.

Tripura now has 99 active cases, while 32,772 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said. Fifty-nine more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The state has so far conducted 5.81 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 3.16 lakh RAT and 2.19 lakh RT-PCR tests, the official added..

