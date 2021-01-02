Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run on 75 volunteers

The Nagaland government on Saturday conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on 75 volunteers at three locations in Dimapur, a senior health official said. The dry run was conducted on 25 volunteers each at Dimapur District Hospital, Community Health Centre, Medziphema and Urban Primary Health Centre, Duncan Bosti, Dimapur, he said.We are fully prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination process, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr told PTI.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:19 IST
Nagaland conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run on 75 volunteers

The Nagaland government on Saturday conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on 75 volunteers at three locations in Dimapur, a senior health official said. The dry run was conducted on 25 volunteers each at Dimapur District Hospital, Community Health Centre, Medziphema and Urban Primary Health Centre, Duncan Bosti, Dimapur, he said.

''We are fully prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination process,'' State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr told PTI. As per the Union Health Ministry guidelines, the sites comprised three rooms for waiting, vaccination and observation. Each vaccination team consisted of five members, he said.

A total of 19,654 health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive when it starts. Frontline workers will be vaccinated in the second phase and elderly and children in the third, the official added..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Soccer-New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was appointed new manager of Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born March 2, 1972 in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina.PLAYING CAREER The centre back began his playing career with Newells Old...

Will march into Delhi with 'tractor parade' on Republic Day if demands not met: Farmer unions to govt

Issuing an ultimatum to the government ahead of the next round of talks, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will march into Delhi with a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands are not met. Addressing a press confere...

Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel "trap" to provoke war

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be trapped by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.He issued the warning on the anniversary of the...

Chennai luxury hotel turns COVID hotspot; 85 test positive

About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy here,have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, a senior official said here on Saturday. Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021