Govt lab in J-K's Anantnag aids Covid-19 testing efforts in Kashmir

In a bid to enhance Covid-19 testing facilities in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration recently inaugurated a new Molecular Biology Laboratory at Government Medical College in Anantnag.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:04 IST
Dr Shazia Benazir, an Assistant Professor Microbiology at Government Medical College in Anantnag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to enhance Covid-19 testing facilities in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration recently inaugurated a new Molecular Biology Laboratory at Government Medical College in Anantnag. This newly-made lab is proving to be a success as testing is being done at a large scale in the government lab for the patients from four districts of the Union territory.

Dr Shazia Benazir, an Assistant Professor Microbiology here said that recently inaugurated a molecular lab in Anantnag that has helped people immensely amid the pandemic. "Recently, a molecular lab was inaugurated here for the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, for coronavirus related sampling of South Kashmir, we used to send data to Srinagar. Because of this, we built this lab on emergency conditions. As a result, this lab was built for covid related testing," Dr Benazir told ANI.

Dr Benazir further said that Anantnag lab is now catering to all the samples of South Kashmir. "Now we are catering to all the samples of South Kashmir like Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama. All those samples come here for RT-PCR testing. We generally provide reports within 24-48 hours. Here the people can avail the facility of immediate testing. Otherwise, they had to do the sampling which was sent to Srinagar. This facility is in its vicinity," said Dr Benazir.

Dr Rubeena Hakak, an Associate Professor and In-charge of Lab said: "The test which people had to get done in Srinagar. Now they can get tested here. We cater to nearly four districts. This test is very essential. One cannot travel with it anywhere." According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,016 active cases in the state. (ANI)

