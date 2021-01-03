France's new COVID-19 cases up by 3,466 over 24 hours
France on Saturday recorded 3,466 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below the 19,348 reported a day earlier, data from the Health Ministry showed. Battling one of the highest COVID-19 case counts in western Europe, France has stepped up coronavirus restrictions, imposing an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 00:38 IST
France on Saturday recorded 3,466 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below the 19,348 reported a day earlier, data from the Health Ministry showed. The increase was within the government's target of 5,000 or less per day and brought the cumulative total to 2,643,239.
The COVID-19 death toll was up by 157 to 64,921, the ministry said in a daily update. Battling one of the highest COVID-19 case counts in western Europe, France has stepped up coronavirus restrictions, imposing an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.