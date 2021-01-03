Britain targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next three months

Britain will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," he told the BBC.

