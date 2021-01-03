Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

City Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Saturday, saying the positivity rate was below one per cent for the last 11 days and the number of fresh cases was the lowest since May 17.From December 21-23, the daily cases count was below the 1,000-mark.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 16:33 IST
Delhi records 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and 14 more fatalities due to the disease on Sunday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.62 per cent, authorities said. The COVID-19 case tally in the city stands at over 6.26 lakh and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 10,585, they said.

Delhi recorded 494 cases on Saturday while the positivity rate was 0.73 per cent. City Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Saturday, saying the positivity rate was below one per cent for the last 11 days and the number of fresh cases was the lowest since May 17.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count was below the 1,000-mark. A total of 803 cases were reported on December 21, 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, before the figure dropped to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded and 585 were reported on January 1. The 424 fresh COVID-19 cases came out of the 68,759 tests conducted on Saturday, including 39,217 RT-PCR tests and 29,542 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases dropped to 5,044 on Sunday from 5,342 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of cases in the city has climbed to 6,26,872.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German governor: Extend lockdown through January

A prominent German state governor is calling for the countrys lockdown to be extended until the end of January and says there should be no rushed reopening of schools. Germanys current lockdown took effect on December 16 after a partial shu...

Operation clean up: Rs 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks

In a massive clean up of legacy issues, nearly one-fifth of about 5 lakh entities locked in tax litigation with the government have opted for a dispute redressal scheme, helping settle around Rs 83,000 crore of contested amount, a top finan...

U.S. Senate control, and Biden's agenda, at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

Control of the U.S. Senate and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda will be on the ballot on Tuesday when voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.The high-stakes campaign that has unfolded since...

Cases to be filed within 72 hours against persons making derogatory comments on Pak Army: Minister

In a stern warning to protesting Opposition parties, Pakistans Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that court cases would be slapped within 72 hours against persons making derogatory remarks against the countrys Army. The Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021