COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 151 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 58,095 on Sunday after 151 people were detected with the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 2,256, an official said. The number of people discharged so far is 52,932, including 153 on Sunday, of which 145 were in city limits, he said.

''The city also accounted for 146 of the new cases. It now has 2,409 active cases, including 396 in the north-west zone. So far, 2,200 patients have died in the city, comprising 1,551 in government hospitals, 646 in private facilities and one in a COVID centre,'' an Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation official said. The bed occupancy rate in private hospitals in the city has fallen to 12.25 per cent, with 432 beds occupied out of 3,525 available, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

It said 3 beds are occupied and 206 vacant in ICUs with ventilators, and 79 beds are occupied and 452 available in ICUs without ventilators..