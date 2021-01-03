Delhi records 424 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

Delhi recorded 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and 14 fatalities on Sunday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.62 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stands at over 6.26 lakh and the death toll linked to the pandemic rose to 10,585, they said.

The 424 new cases came out the 68,759 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,217 RT-PCR tests and 29,542 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Delhi had recorded 494 cases on Saturday while the positivity rate had stood at 0.73 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted on Saturday that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh COVID-19 cases were the lowest since May 17. From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, a total of 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months. On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases, respectively. On December 31, it reported 574 new cases and 585 on January 1.

The active cases tally on Sunday dropped to 5,044 from 5,342 the previous day. The Sunday's bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,26,872.

According to it, out of the total number of 14,067 beds in COVID hospitals, 12,125 are vacant. It said 139 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was over 4.67 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 88.7 lakh.

The bulletin said 6,11,243 novel coronavirus patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi dropped to 3,623 on Sunday from 3,751 the previous day, the authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 2,600 on Sunday from 2,752 the previous day..