Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday the government would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases climb and strain the country's medical system. Japan saw a record 4,520 new cases on Dec. 31 in a fresh wave of infections, prompting the capital, Tokyo, and three neighbouring prefectures to seek an emergency declaration from the national government.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:06 IST
Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday the government would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases climb and strain the country's medical system.

Japan saw a record 4,520 new cases on Dec. 31 in a fresh wave of infections, prompting the capital, Tokyo, and three neighbouring prefectures to seek an emergency declaration from the national government. The region accounted for more than half of the nationwide cases on Sunday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted those calls, mindful of the potential damage to the economy.

As an interim measure, restaurants and karaoke parlours in the Tokyo area are being asked to close at 8 p.m. - earlier than the previous 10 p.m. - while businesses that serve alcohol should close at 7 p.m. "Even during the three days of the New Year's holiday, cases didn't go down in the greater Tokyo area," Suga said at a news conference to mark the start of 2021. "We felt that a stronger message was needed."

He noted that shortening business hours for restaurants had helped stem the rise of infections in some regions, including Osaka and Hokkaido. If declared, it would be the second time parts of Japan have entered a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The first lasted for more than a month last spring, when schools and non-essential businesses were asked to close.

Japan has relied on voluntary closures and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the world. Although the case numbers in Japan pale in comparison to many parts of Europe and the Americas, Suga has the challenge of hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this summer after the pandemic caused the Games' first-ever delay in 2020.

Japan last month said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country after the detection of the new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021