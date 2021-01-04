Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get tested. NSW daily testing numbers have dropped to around 20,000 in the last two days from a peak of about 70,000 recorded on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:21 IST
Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get tested.

NSW daily testing numbers have dropped to around 20,000 in the last two days from a peak of about 70,000 recorded on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The overwhelming majority of tests are in the state capital Sydney. "The numbers are far too low... if we're going to succeed in staying ahead of the COVID pandemic, testing is crucial in large numbers so we can be confident of the data when we're making decisions," NSW Acting Premier John Barilaro told reporters.

Authorities have imposed mandatory masks in indoor spaces and on public transport from Monday for Sydney's five million residents or face a spot fine of A$200 ($154). NSW officials had rejected calls for mandatory face masks since the pandemic started and the change of policy follows the latest Sydney outbreak, which seems to be highly infectious, and ahead of a cricket test match between Australia and India in the city scheduled to start Jan. 7.

The Australian Cricket Board on Monday further reduced the crowd capacity for the test to 25%, around 10,000 spectators, from 50%, amid criticism from health officials the event would become a virus superspreader. Australia and India are in the middle of a four-test series, being played in the backdrop of strict health measures, with both sides to travel to Sydney for the third test from Thursday.

Two cases linked to Sydney's fresh cluster centred around a liquor store were recorded after the daily deadline of 2000 local time. These will be added to Tuesday's tally. Low single-digit cases from a cluster in northern seaside suburbs in recent days suggest a strict lockdown there since mid-December may have effectively eliminated the virus, but a KPMG report said the lockdown cost NSW economy A$3.20 billion ($2.46 billion) in December.

NSW and Sydney, Australia's largest city, have been isolated from the rest of Australia by state border closures or 14 day mandatory quarantine rules for interstate arrivals from NSW. Neighbouring Victoria state, which is also battling new cases in state capital Melbourne, on Monday reported three local cases bringing the active cases in the state to 36.

Australia has largely avoided the high number of cases and deaths from the new coronavirus compared with other developed countries but the latest COVID-19 clusters in Sydney have sparked fears of a wider outbreak. It has reported just under 28,500 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

($1 = 1.2982 Australian dollars)

Also Read: Filmfare OTT Awards: This completes the comeback, says Sushmita Sen on winning Best Actor in Drama Series

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021