Kerala forest minister confirms presence of bird flu in state

Bird flu has been confirmed in two places in Kerala, said State Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K Raju on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bird flu has been confirmed in two places in Kerala, said State Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K Raju on Monday. However, he said that this virus is not transmissible to humans.

"It is confirmed in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Eight samples of ducks have been tested in Bhopal out of which five tested positive. The presence of the H5N8 virus has been confirmed," the minister told the reporters here. Raju said that immediate action has been taken to control bird flu after the test results confirmed the presence of the virus on Sunday.

"Control rooms will be opened in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Rapid Action Forces will be deployed and no panic situation prevails. The H5N8 virus has been reported in Kerala in the past. This virus will not spread to humans," he added. The minister said that it has been decided to kill birds within one kilometre of areas of infection reported.

"This includes ornamental birds and domestic birds. Compensation for farmers will be decided in consultation with the Chief Minister. About 12,000 ducks have died already and about 36,000 ducks will have to be killed," he added. (ANI)

