UK PM Johnson says: 'no question' we'll have to take tougher COVID measures

UK PM Johnson says: 'no question' we'll have to take tougher COVID measuresReuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that there was no question that the government would have to impose tougher measures to tackle a new surge in the novel coronavirus.
"If you look at the numbers, there's no question that we're going to have to take tougher measures and we'll be announcing those in due course," Johnson said on a visit to see health workers receiving the Oxford vaccine.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson