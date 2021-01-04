Left Menu
Swiss report 9,665 new COVID cases over four days

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:11 IST
Coronavirus infections rose by 9,665 since Thursday, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as Switzerland started its nationwide vaccination campaign.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 461,961, the death toll rose by 189 to 7,271, while 367 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

