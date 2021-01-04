Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 vaccine export ban excludes Bangladesh: Minister

When asked if the SII has been barred by the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI not to export the vaccine till vulnerable populations in India are protected, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said We will start exporting the vaccine post the governments approval and talks are going on.Our priority list will see us cater to the Indian market first, then the COVAX countries.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:12 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccine export ban excludes Bangladesh: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's proposed ban on the export of its COVID-19 vaccine will not be applicable for Bangladesh as New Delhi has assured Dhaka of supplying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said here on Monday. India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield while Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Momen, addressing a press briefing here, said that the first consignment of the vaccine co-manufactured by India's SII is expected to reach Bangladesh towards the end of this month.

The SII is obligated to provide 30 million doses by late January or early February under a deal with Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals. However, the SII on Sunday said that it has secured India's regulatory approval on the condition that it will not export the shots until the country's vulnerable populations are protected.

The Bangladeshi minister said: "India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed to us that their ban (on COVID-19 vaccine export) will not be applicable for Bangladesh". "Vaccine will arrive at an appropriate time… (there's) nothing to worry.

''As the deal was done on the basis of discussion at the highest level -- between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian premier Narendra Modi, no ban will be applicable for us,'' Momen said. Asked if Bangladesh looked for other vaccine sources, Momen said Dhaka was exploring various sources.

The SII was contracted to make one billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations while richer nations reserved most of the vaccines expected to be produced this year. Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, told the Daily Star newspaper that Bangladesh would get three crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines on time.

''It is our understanding that the statement was generalised. We believe we are on the priority list and we will get the vaccine on time,'' Beximco Pharma's chief operating officer Rabbur Reza told the newspaper. When asked if the SII has been barred by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) not to export the vaccine till vulnerable populations in India are protected, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said: ''We will start exporting the vaccine post the government's approval and talks are going on''.

''Our priority list will see us cater to the Indian market first, then the COVAX countries. Optimistically, by March-April we should have permissions in place,'' he told PTI. When asked if the company was negotiating bilateral agreements with other countries too for the vaccine, Poonawalla said: ''We have bilateral partnerships with nations like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Morocco, etc''.

Bangladesh has undertaken an ambitious mission of vaccinating 14 crore or 80 per cent of its population in two years to tame the raging pandemic, save lives and livelihood as well as accelerate the economic recovery campaign. The procurement of equipment and logistics, developing distribution networks and recruiting and training some 80,000 people as vaccinators are among the major steps, according to officials.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK reports record 58,784 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 58,784 cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a further 407 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test.That compared with 54,990 new cases and 454 new deaths announced on Sunday....

Sukhbir slams Centre for 'misusing' Punjab Governor's office

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Centre of misusing the office of the Punjab Governor by summoning the states top officers for explanations. Badal also asked the Governor not to become a mouthpiece of ...

Left home with Muslim man as atmosphere not conducive for study, woman tells court; agrees to return

A woman who had allegedly eloped with a Muslim man as the environment at home was not conducive to study, told Delhi High Court on Monday that she was ready to return home after the parents assured that they would respect her wishes. A benc...

CAB president requests BCCI to release balance amount for Eden Gardens' indoor facility

The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB president Avishek Dalmiya on Monday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to release the balance amounts due under the apex bodys infrastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021