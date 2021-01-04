Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feel pity at intellect of doctors who oppose Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries: Adityanath

While launching Ayush Telemedicine services in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that he felt pity at the intellect of doctors who had protested against the Centre's move to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:25 IST
Feel pity at intellect of doctors who oppose Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries: Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched Ayush Telemedicine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While launching Ayush Telemedicine services in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that he felt pity at the intellect of doctors who had protested against the Centre's move to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries. On the occasion, the chief minister distributed appointment letters to newly-appointed medical officers and inaugurated Ayush Telemedicine and Yog Wellness Centre at the Ayush Department through video conferencing.

"It surprises me that some doctors were recently opposing the move to teach modern medicine and surgery to Ayurveda postgraduates. I feel pity at their intelligence given the fact that surgery started with Ayurveda. Ayurveda has given the first surgeon of the world," said Adityanath. The Indian Medical Association had opposed the central government's move to allow postgraduate Ayurveda students to perform modern surgeries. In protest, IMA members and doctors went on a nationwide strike on December 11 last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK reports record 58,784 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 58,784 cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a further 407 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test.That compared with 54,990 new cases and 454 new deaths announced on Sunday....

CAB president requests BCCI to release balance amount for Eden Gardens' indoor facility

The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB president Avishek Dalmiya on Monday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to release the balance amounts due under the apex bodys infrastr...

Left home with Muslim man as atmosphere not conducive for study, woman tells court; agrees to return

A woman who had allegedly eloped with a Muslim man as the environment at home was not conducive to study, told Delhi High Court on Monday that she was ready to return home after the parents assured that they would respect her wishes. A benc...

'It was govt failure': Hazaras protest against targeted killing of 11 coal miners in Balochistan

Pakistan ethnic Hazara community protested against the killing of coal miners in the targeted attack in Balochistan and refused to bury their remains until the government meets their demands. Hundreds of protestors assembled on a highway in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021