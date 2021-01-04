Gujarat reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, 898 recoveries; 3 die

Left Menu
Gujarats COVID-19 tally rose to 2,47,926 on Monday with the addition of 698 new cases, while nearly 900 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. As many as 47,995 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, pushing the tally of samples tested so far to 98,58,659, the release said.Ahmedabad reported 144 new cases, the highest for a district, while Vadodara overtook Surat on second spot to record 130 infections.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,47,926 on Monday with the addition of 698 new cases, while nearly 900 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. With three more deaths, the state-wide COVID-19 fatalities went up to 4,321, it said.

Also, 898 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,34,558, said the department in a release. With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate improved further to 94.61 per cent, it said.

There are now 9,047 active cases in the state with 60 patients on ventilators. As many as 47,995 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, pushing the tally of samples tested so far to 98,58,659, the release said.

Ahmedabad reported 144 new cases, the highest for a district, while Vadodara overtook Surat on second spot to record 130 infections. Surat reported124 cases and Rajkot 64, the release said. Among other districts, Dahod reported 26 new cases, Gandhinagar 24, Kutch 23, Junagadh 17, Bhavnagar and Narmada 15 each, Kheda 13, Bharuch and Morbi 12 each, Anand and Banaskantha nine each.

Out of the three fresh fatalities, Ahmedabad reported two and Surat one, said the release. In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new COVID-19 case was reported on Monday, while one patient was discharged following recovery, health officials said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 infections in the UT remained unchanged at 3,351, while the count of recovered cases rose to 3,338. There are currently 11 active cases in the UT which has reported two deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,47,926, new cases 698, deaths 4,321, active cases 9,047, people tested so far 98,58,659..

