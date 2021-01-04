Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six UK returnees in Kerala test positive for new Covid strain

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that six persons, who returned from the UK, have been confirmed with multiple spike protein mutations - SARS-CoV-2 virus.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST
Six UK returnees in Kerala test positive for new Covid strain
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that six persons, who returned from the UK, have been confirmed with multiple spike protein mutations - SARS-CoV-2 virus. "Two each in Kozhikode and Alappuzha and one each in Kottayam and Kannur -- have tested positive for new mutated strain of coronavirus. The test result came today from the National Virology Institute, Pune. All of them are in the hospital. All precaution has been taken by the Health Department. There is no cause for worry as they were in quarantine after they returned from abroad," she said.

The Health Minister said that so far, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 39 people who returned from the UK. "Their samples were sent to NIV Pune for further testing. In it, 6 people were diagnosed with the mutates virus," she said. Shailaja said the risk of transmission of the new genetic variant virus is very high. "So we have to be very careful. Anyone who has been in contact with them should contact the health department. There is nothing to fear. It can be treated and cured, " she added.

In Alappuzha and Kozhikode, two persons each from a family are infected with the new Covid strain. Kerala reported 3,021 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus has mounted to 3,160. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...

Maharashtra: Two held with revolver in Aurangabad

Two men were nabbed here inMaharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver andtwo bullets, a crime branch official saidThe firearm was recovered during a raid conducted bycrime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrialar...

Bharat Biotech MD questions experts' silence over UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Coming down heavily on critics expressing doubts about the Bharat Biotechs indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, the Hyderabad-based biotech majors managing director Dr Krishna Ella on Monday slammed the critics for targeting ...

Can't awake someone who pretends to sleep: Patel on farm stir

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said farmers staging a protest on Delhi borders against the Centres new Agri laws have rejected pleas to end their stir as they are enacting a drama to sleep and it is not possible t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021