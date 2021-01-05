Left Menu
Odisha logs 198 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,30,690 after 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the toll to 1,887, a health department official said. The coastal states positivity rate now stands at 4.69 per cent, the official said.As many as 70.44 lakh samples have been examined so far, including 15,910 on Monday, he added..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,30,690 after 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the toll to 1,887, a health department official said. Of the 198 new cases, 115 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Angul district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 34, followed by Sundargarh at 23 and Keonjhar at 19. Seven districts -- Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada -- did not report any new case since Monday.

Two fresh fatalities were reported from Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts. Odisha currently has 2,243 active cases, while 3,26,507 patients have so far recovered.

Apart from the 1,887 succumbing to the infection, 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities. The coastal state's positivity rate now stands at 4.69 per cent, the official said.

As many as 70.44 lakh samples have been examined so far, including 15,910 on Monday, he added.

