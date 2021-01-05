Left Menu
Britain to set out next stage of COVID-19 economic support in March -Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:00 IST
Representative image

Britain will set out plans for the next package of COVID-19 economic support at the time of its March budget, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday in response to suggestions businesses faced a "cliff edge" when current measures ended.

"I think the budget in early March is an excellent opportunity to take stock of the range of support that we've put in place, and to set out the next stage of our economic response to coronavirus at that particular time," he told reporters.

